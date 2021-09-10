Long-time Muscogee Co. Judge Mary Alice Buckner dies

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Long-time Muscogee County Judge Mary Alice Buckner died Friday morning, September 10.

Buckner was the first African American woman to graduate from Mercer Law School.

In February of 1984, she became the first black woman to serve as a Recorder’s Court judge in Columbus.

Buckner was recently awarded the Tony Baldwin Trailblazer Award for making strides and creating paths for diversity in the legal profession.

