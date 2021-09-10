Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Long-time Muscogee Co. Judge Mary Alice Buckner dies

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Long-time Muscogee County Judge Mary Alice Buckner died Friday morning, September 10.

Buckner was the first African American woman to graduate from Mercer Law School.

In February of 1984, she became the first black woman to serve as a Recorder’s Court judge in Columbus.

Buckner was recently awarded the Tony Baldwin Trailblazer Award for making strides and creating paths for diversity in the legal profession.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victory Dr. in Columbus reopens after fatal crash
Police lights.
Police on scene of fatal crash on Hwy. 80 in Russell Co.
I-185 NB at Macon Rd. reopens after crash
Police lights
UPDATE: 13-year-old in Florida called in false bomb threat to Opelika High School
Local attorney breaks down charges against Muscogee Co. DA Mark Jones

Latest News

Volunteers from Northside Baptist Church will paint and repair the home of a special fireman in...
House of Heroes, Northside Baptist Church honor fireman on 9/11 in Columbus
Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris discusses safety of COVID-19 vaccines in Sept. 3...
Alabama sees COVID hospitalization plateau, at least temporarily, Harris says
Governor Ivey responds to President Biden’s new federal vaccine requirements
Path-Tec hosted a job fair at Goodwill Southern Rivers in Columbus on Friday, September 10.
Path-Tec holds job fair at Goodwill Southern Rivers