Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Police: At least 6 wounded in southern Illinois shooting

Police respond to a scene where a MetroLink train was T-boned by suspects in a shooting in East...
Police respond to a scene where a MetroLink train was T-boned by suspects in a shooting in East St. Louis, Illinois, on Thursday.(Source: KSDK/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting in southern Illinois left at least six people wounded and the suspects reportedly crashed their getaway vehicle into a passenger train before being captured hours later.

Illinois State Police say the wounded were taken to area hospitals following the Thursday afternoon shooting in East St. Louis.

Details on their conditions weren’t released.

TV stations KMOV and KSDK report three suspects were taken into custody about 2:30 a.m. Friday in a basement.

They had reportedly tried to out-run a MetroLink train Thursday at a nearby crossing and their vehicle was struck, and then they continued to flee.

Authorities didn’t immediately indicate whether a motive for the shooting was known.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victory Dr. in Columbus reopens after fatal crash
Police lights.
Police on scene of fatal crash on Hwy. 80 in Russell Co.
I-185 NB at Macon Rd. reopens after crash
Local attorney breaks down charges against Muscogee Co. DA Mark Jones
Police lights
UPDATE: 13-year-old in Florida called in false bomb threat to Opelika High School

Latest News

Joseph McClure was charged with making weapons of mass destruction in his Middletown,...
Man charged with making weapons of mass destruction in his apartment in Pennsylvania
Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council Director, talks about what the...
White House competition council seeks lower consumer prices
Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council Director, talks about what the...
Government focused on lowering grocery prices, White House said
A train passenger talks about what she saw before collision in East St. Louis on Thursday.
Witness to train collision describes scene; incident related to shooting