National Infantry Museum debuts new 9/11 flag exhibit

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The National Infantry Museum(NIM) now has a flag exhibit. The handmade flag honors the victims and families of 9/11 and the troops fighting in the Global War on Terrorism.

It is made up of close to 3,000 small American flags sewn together, representing each of the victims of the attack on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Flight 93. There are also 86 national flags representing the countries the victims came from, and flags of each of the first responder organizations that participated in rescue and recovery efforts.

“My hope is to as it is with everybody as it travel for over 19 and half years reflect remember and never forget and to support our troops those who are still suffering and those who are rehabbing and to give them peace,” said curator, Thomas McBrien.

It has been displayed in the Pentagon, state capitol buildings, military bases, airports, museums and other public venues.

The NIM will also honor fallen Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Marines tomorrow.

The Global War on Terrorism Memorial Dedication will begin at 9am. The Patriot Guard Riders will end their ride at the museum and line the heritage walk as guest arrive..

The Memorial to the Global War on Terrorism includes eight granite panels etched with the names of more than 7,000 service members plus a 13-foot steel beam taken from the wreckage of the World Trade Center.

Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged.

