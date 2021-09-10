Path-Tec holds job fair at Goodwill Southern Rivers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Path-Tec hosted a job fair at Goodwill Southern Rivers in Columbus on Friday, September 10.

The hiring event ran from 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

A few positions Path-Tec was seeking to fill included:

• Shipper

• Gatherer

• Staging

• Bagline

• HR Recruiter/Trainer

• Account Coordinator

• Contract Administrator

• Sr. Procurement Specialist

• Procurement Specialist

• Product Coordinator

• Product Development Manager

• Director of Acct. Management & Customer Service

“Today we have the pleasure of having Path-Tec in the house and they’re actually hiring up to 90 people with the amazing company Path Tec,” said Kelton Biggs, Career Center Specialist for Goodwill Southern Rivers. “Perhaps Path Tec may not be a fit for them - they’re still invited to come into the center and explore all of the additional opportunities that we do have available. We’re here and we have a plethora of opportunities available to assist them. So we’re like the one stop shop for job searching in the area.”

Path-Tec offers sign-on bonuses, performance bonuses, pay differentials for 2nd and 3rd shifts, and opportunities for career advancement. Interviews will be conducted onsite.

