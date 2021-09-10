Business Break
Second suspect arrested in 2020 16th Ave. murder

Police lights by night
Police lights by night(123RF)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A second suspect has been arrested for the murder of 34-year-old Jeremy Sewell.

On July 11, 2020, officers were dispatched to the area just before 8:00 p.m. where Sewell was found unresponsive and suffering a gunshot wound. EMS units attempted to resuscitate Sewell, but were unable to do so. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced Sewell dead at approximately 8:45 p.m.

On July 16, 2020, arrest warrants were obtained for 28-year-old Joshua Irby and 39-year-old Jermaine Robinson for one count each of felony murder and aggravated assault.

On October 6, 2020, Irby was arrested and transported to the Muscogee County Jail.

On September 9, 2021, Robinson was extradited from Alabama for his warrants and had a Recorder’s Court hearing on September 10

Anyone with information related to this case should contact Lt. Anthony Locey or Lt. Jeff Kraus at 706-225-4254.

