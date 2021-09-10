Business Break
Sports Overtime: Week 4 Lineup

WTVM Sports Overtime (sponsors)(WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re back with another week of scores, highlights and more in the Chattahoochee Valley!

It’s Week 4 of Sports Overtime.

Sports Leader 9′s Dave Platta and Jonathon Hoppe will have everything you need to know about all the high school football games in the area tonight starting at 11:15p/10:15c on WTVM.

Here’s a list of games Sports Leader 9 is covering in Week 4:

  • Troup at Hardaway
  • Flint River at Calvary Christian
  • Carver at Kendrick
  • Valiant Cross at Glenwood
  • Mount de Sales at Brookstone
  • Jeff Davis at Central
  • Columbus at LaGrange
  • Russell County at Valley
  • Holtville at Beauregard
  • Eufaula at Opelika
  • Dothan at Auburn
  • Pike at Lee-Scott
  • Schley County at Taylor County
  • Smiths Station at Prattville
  • Beulah at Trinity Presbyterian

