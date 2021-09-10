Sports Overtime: Week 4 Lineup

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re back with another week of scores, highlights and more in the Chattahoochee Valley!

It’s Week 4 of Sports Overtime.

Sports Leader 9′s Dave Platta and Jonathon Hoppe will have everything you need to know about all the high school football games in the area tonight starting at 11:15p/10:15c on WTVM.

Here’s a list of games Sports Leader 9 is covering in Week 4:

Troup at Hardaway

Flint River at Calvary Christian

Carver at Kendrick

Valiant Cross at Glenwood

Mount de Sales at Brookstone

Jeff Davis at Central

Columbus at LaGrange

Russell County at Valley

Holtville at Beauregard

Eufaula at Opelika

Dothan at Auburn

Pike at Lee-Scott

Schley County at Taylor County

Smiths Station at Prattville

Beulah at Trinity Presbyterian

To vote for Play of the Week, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.