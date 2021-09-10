Teacher and parent reflect on story of flag hanging in CSU Lumpkin Center for 20 years

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Following the 9/11 attacks one child came up with a few ideas on how he can help out those mourning. He told his mom he wanted to show a grieving country love existed and they were not alone.

20 years ago a group of students at Blanchard Elementary School, wanted to let the people who were immediately impacted by the attack on the twin towers know the rest of the world cared.

“I still don’t understand it to this day. How and why there could be that kind of hatred and that kind of evil that you could get in a plane and fly into a building and kill everybody,” said Elizabeth Graham, a Blanchard Elementary Teacher. “It was a way to express our grief and share our emotions, and feel like you were doing something. You just felt so helpless at the time.”

Students created a huge flag with homemade patches containing messages of encouragement like love, country, patriotism, and God. It started when Michelle Hughes’ son was watching coverage of the the attacks on the twin towers back in 2001.The first grader at the time saw, officials and first responders draping the flag over the side of the pentagon.

“The news commentator said, this is their way of showing America that we love you and we support you and we’re here for you and he turned around and he was crying. He said mamma I want to do that and I said what do you want to do and a parent’s first response is ok we’ll do it,” said Hughes. “The only instructions the kids had was you couldn’t be negative, and you couldn’t use the word hate.”

Hughes says she cut squares out of material and went around to the classrooms explaining what the project was going to be. Six months after the attack, with a handful of teachers, students and parents, they took the flag all the way to New York City, to hand deliver it to an elementary school that stood in the shadow of the twin towers.

Michele Hughes and Elizabeth Graham encourage people to go by the Lumpkin Center and check out the flag. They told News Leader 9, people should remember the day out of reverence and respect.

