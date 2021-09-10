TRAFFIC ALERT: Single-vehicle crash at River Road roundabout in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police are headed to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on River Road in Columbus.

The crash happened in the River Road roundabout - toward the Green Island Drive exit.

Police are headed to the scene.

Drivers should expect delays if traveling through the area.

Car is at the Green Island Drive exit. No police or ambulances on scene yet. Someone calling 911 though.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.