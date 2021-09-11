Calm Conditions Persist for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Lots of sunshine with lower humidity persists for the weekend across the valley. Highs are in the upper-80s for Saturday while overnight lows stay in the mid-60s. Sunday’s highs are in the lower-90s with low humidity continuing for only a couple of more days before mugginess returns midweek. Partly cloudy conditions with slim rain chances return for the work week as highs go back to the upper-80s through the end of the week with morning lows back in the lower-70s. With more humidity around we will introduce more typical summertime shower and storm chances by the end of the week and into next weekend. Highs climb back to the lower-90s by next weekend.

