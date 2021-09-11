Gov. Ivey approves deployment of 20 state troopers to Louisiana to help with Ida recovery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Ivey has approved the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) to deploy 20 state troopers to Louisiana to provide support during Ida recovery efforts. The troopers leave Sunday and will be helping with traffic control and direction, maintaining good public order and other tasks while cleanup activity continues.

Their assignment duration is 13 days.

Governor Ivey released the following statement:

“Alabama is always ready to lend a helping hand. We committed to our friends in Louisiana that we would assist in any way we could while they get back on their feet. I thank the men and women of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for their constant willingness to step up and take action.”

ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said, “On behalf of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, we are grateful to have been given the opportunity to provide resources and available personnel to those who were devastated by Hurricane Ida during post-storm recovery efforts. Our Agency is dedicated to assisting with traffic direction and control, preventing the loss of property, maintaining good public order and promoting life-saving and life-sustaining activities to assist in the speedy recovery of the region.”

