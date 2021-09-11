News Leader 9 shares personal stories from 9/11, Jason Dennis shares an original poem
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9′s Barbara Gauthier and Jason Dennis share their personal stories from September 11, 2001.
Barbara talks about being in Atlanta but working for BET in Washington, D.C. She says she was horrified as she watched the events unfold on TV. Once Barbara got to Washington D.C., she covered the Pentagon attack - which included the funeral of an 11-year-old boy who was on the plane that crashed into the pentagon. The 11-year-old boy, Bernard, and several other children on their way to california on a school trip. Barbara says she will never forget his story and so many others who died on 9/11.
On that day, Jason was at WTVM - he, like everyone else, was terrified. Jason felt the best way to describe his feelings was to write them down. So on September 11, 2001, Jason wrote a poem called “God Help Us.”
Watch the anchors talk about their personal stories and Jason recite his poem below:
“God Help Us,” by Jason Dennis:
The day, etched inside forever
September 11, 2001 changes everything Shock, horror, tears streaming down
Trio of planes hitting huge targets, explosion in the sky
God help us
Television sets beaming horrible images
More than ever feared possible
Shrieking, running, looking for escape Bodies lie motionless in the carnage
God help us
First, we can’t or won’t believe
Next, grief covers like a suffocating blanket
Confusion, shaking, wanting to help
Super power is down to its knees, wondering what’s next
God help the U.S.
Candles lit in dark corners for each victim
But hope flickers
Seeing, living, dying, piles of rubble
Survivors appear among a sea of casualties where numbers are meaningless
God help us
Rescue never ending from 9-11′s attack
Call came in an action immediate from
Firefighters, police, EMTs risking futures
Mission collapses but more came, disappearing into dust
God help them
War sets upon us and we prepare to fight The beasts who took freedom
Screaming, pounding, wanting real revenge
Americans saying bomb, destroy when leaders need prayer
God help the U.S.
Little girl watched the attacks and mom hears, people are hurting
Now we try to breathe, know, go on slowly
Sensing pride wrapped in flags
Knowing never before, never again
God save us
