President Biden receiving backlash from Republican governors amid latest COVID plans

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - President Joe Biden is amping up the push to get more Americans vaccinated and he says his patience with those refusing to get vaccinated is wearing thin.

“We’ve been patient but our patience is wearing thin. And your refusal has cost all of us. So please, let’s do the right thing,” said President Biden.

Despite the Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine, President Biden says the pandemic is getting worse due to the 80 million unvaccinated Americans.

“We remain at a critical moment, a critical time. We have the tools. Now we just have to finish the job with truth, with science, with confidence, and together as one nation,” said President Biden.

In an effort to get a handle on the latest rise in COVID cases, President Biden is implementing a six-point plan requiring more Americans to get vaccinated. Within that plan, President Biden is making it mandatory for all federal workers to get vaccinated, doubling the fine for travelers on planes and trains who refuse to wear masks and even requiring employees at companies with at least 100 workers to either get vaccinated or show one negative COVID test each week.

Whether state governors are on board on not, Biden says he’s moving forward with his current plans to prevent the spread of the virus.

“If these governors won’t help us beat the pandemic then I’ll use my power as President to get them out of the way,” said President Biden.

Some Republican Governors against President Biden’s latest vaccine mandates are Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, who tweeted calling it an “unlawful overreach by the Biden Administration.” Across the river in Alabama, Governor Kay Ivey released a statement saying, “Once again, President Biden has missed the mark. His outrageous, overreaching mandates will no doubt be challenges in the courts.”

I reached out to several local places like the Muscogee County School District, Goldens’ Foundry, Machine Company and the Chamber of Commerce. Many of those businesses say they are still reviewing Biden’s plan.

