Sports Overtime on Demand: Week 4

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Watch the complete Sports Overtime from September 10, 2021 above. Thanks for watching and we’ll see you the next time the clock reaches zero.

Scores from Alabama and Georgia

Troup (41) at Hardaway 34

Flint River 18 at Calvary Christian (20)

Carver (44) at Kendrick

Valiant Cross (6) at Glenwood (26)

Mount de Sales (23) at Brookstone (31)

Jeff Davis (6) at Central (52)

Columbus (13) at LaGrange (41)

Russell County (35) at Valley (14)

Holtville (21) at Beauregard (14)

Eufaula (0) at Opelika (21)

Dothan (13) at Auburn (49)

Pike (28) at Lee-Scott (0)

To vote for Play of the Week, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.