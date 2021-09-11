Sports Overtime on Demand: Week 4
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Watch the complete Sports Overtime from September 10, 2021 above. Thanks for watching and we’ll see you the next time the clock reaches zero.
Scores from Alabama and Georgia
- Troup (41) at Hardaway 34
- Flint River 18 at Calvary Christian (20)
- Carver (44) at Kendrick
- Valiant Cross (6) at Glenwood (26)
- Mount de Sales (23) at Brookstone (31)
- Jeff Davis (6) at Central (52)
- Columbus (13) at LaGrange (41)
- Russell County (35) at Valley (14)
- Holtville (21) at Beauregard (14)
- Eufaula (0) at Opelika (21)
- Dothan (13) at Auburn (49)
- Pike (28) at Lee-Scott (0)
