Sports Overtime on Demand: Week 4

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Watch the complete Sports Overtime from September 10, 2021 above. Thanks for watching and we’ll see you the next time the clock reaches zero.

Scores from Alabama and Georgia

  • Troup (41) at Hardaway 34
  • Flint River 18 at Calvary Christian (20)
  • Carver (44) at Kendrick
  • Valiant Cross (6) at Glenwood (26)
  • Mount de Sales (23) at Brookstone (31)
  • Jeff Davis (6) at Central (52)
  • Columbus (13) at LaGrange (41)
  • Russell County (35) at Valley (14)
  • Holtville (21) at Beauregard (14)
  • Eufaula (0) at Opelika (21)
  • Dothan (13) at Auburn (49)
  • Pike (28) at Lee-Scott (0)

To vote for Play of the Week, click here.

