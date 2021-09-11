Business Break
Temporary closures planned for three Auburn roads

(Source: Raycom Media)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Temporary road and lane closures are planned for three roads in Auburn.

North Donahue Drive

This upcoming Monday and Tuesday, the northbound lane of North Donahue Drive near Miracle Road will be closed as crews reroute Miracle Road. This is in relations to the Auburn Farms develop, the city says. Work is expected to begin at 8:30 a.m. and end at 1:30 p.m. each day.

Traffic will be moved into the center lane to allow for a continuous flow in both directions. Officials say motorists on Miracle Road will still be able to turn onto Donahue Drive during work.

Cox Street

The road and sidewalk of Cox Street between Glenn and Genelda Avenues will be closed to through traffic from Monday, September 13 until Friday, September 17. The city says a contractor for The Hub development will be dismantling cranes.

Gay Street

Beginning Monday, September 13, the sidewalk along the east side of Gay Street between Magnolia and Tichenor Avenues will be closed for streetscape improvements. The City of Auburn says this is related to the Auburn Bank project. Work is expected to last through Sunday, October 31.

Officials say periodic lane closures are expected during this time, but noted that two-way traffic will continue.

Motorists are advised to be careful in construction zones and use alternative routes if possible.

