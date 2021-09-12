Another Pleasant Sunday Underway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Not often can we speak of two consecutive weekends in September that feature such crisp mornings and rather nice afternoons. Tomorrow is no exception to this pattern we have been in on and off over the past few days. Now we shouldn’t get too use to this, as tastes of fall come and go quickly, especially in September. Sunshine with temps in the upper 80s will be common Sunday afternoon, the humidity begins to increase on Monday a bit, but we still remain mainly dry with highs near 90 degrees. Into the mid to late week period we increase the rain coverage a bit with more summer like humidity back in the picture. When it comes to tropics, the peak of hurricane season is here, and the areas to watch are out there in good capacity. One area in the Gulf, that may drift towards Texas as a tropical system, in addition to a few African tropical waves that will likely develop but are still far out. As of right now no immediate indications any of these systems will impact us here at home. We’ll keep you in the loop!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.