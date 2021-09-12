COVID cases decline in Muscogee County schools

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District (MCSD) has released updated numbers of COVID-19 cases its system. The data shows that positive cases have declined.

For the week of September 7 - 10, the school district reports:

94 positive cases among students

19 positive cases among employees

MCSD says 645 students and 20 employees were self-quarantined or isolated.

Click here to view data released by the district last week.

