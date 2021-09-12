COVID cases decline in Muscogee County schools
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District (MCSD) has released updated numbers of COVID-19 cases its system. The data shows that positive cases have declined.
For the week of September 7 - 10, the school district reports:
- 94 positive cases among students
- 19 positive cases among employees
MCSD says 645 students and 20 employees were self-quarantined or isolated.
