COVID cases decline in Muscogee County schools

(Source: WHSV)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District (MCSD) has released updated numbers of COVID-19 cases its system. The data shows that positive cases have declined.

For the week of September 7 - 10, the school district reports:

  • 94 positive cases among students
  • 19 positive cases among employees

MCSD says 645 students and 20 employees were self-quarantined or isolated.

Click here to view data released by the district last week.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

