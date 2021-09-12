Hint of Fall-Like Weather Coming to an End

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For your Sunday we will have highs in the upper-80s with abundant sunshine across the region. Hopefully you enjoyed the fall-like mornings while they lasted because those come to an end as we head into the work week. Muggy air slowly starts to return to the valley as we head into Monday with highs in the lower-90s and partly cloudy skies. We will introduce a low-end rain chance for the first half of the week as we slowly return to our more typical warm and muggy summertime pattern with afternoon pop-up thunderstorms by Thursday. Highs are in the upper-80s for the majority of us through the extended forecast as we keep more clouds and rain coverage around than we saw over the weekend.

