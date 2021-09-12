Business Break
Increasing Rain Chances This Week

Hickory Farms shooting
Hickory Farms shooting(WMC)
By Radek Przygodzki
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After several nice days the past week we turn the pattern back to a muggy and slightly wetter go of things. We start Monday with the driest day of the next few with only a 10% coverage area of showers with highs around 90 degrees, it be noticeably more humid too. The middle part of the week features a 20-40% coverage of afternoon showers and storms as we get more of a moist flow from the Gulf moving in, as a result highs will be back in the middle 80s for a lot of you. Overnight lows will be back in the low 70s as oppose to the 60s we have come to enjoy the last several nights, of course nothing unusual as summer sticks around through at least early October for us. Tropics wise we have newly named Tropical Storm Nicholas in the Gulf, it will move north towards Texas and bring a lot of rain, but for us maybe some residual moisture later in the 9-Day. Have a great week!

