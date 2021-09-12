No foul play suspected after body found in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - No foul play is suspect after a person’s body was found Saturday evening in Columbus.
Authorities say the body was discovered near the Liberty gas station on Victory Drive.
Coroner Buddy Bryan tells News Leader 9 the person died of natural causes. The person’s identity has not been released.
