No foul play suspected after body found in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - No foul play is suspect after a person’s body was found Saturday evening in Columbus.

Authorities say the body was discovered near the Liberty gas station on Victory Drive.

Coroner Buddy Bryan tells News Leader 9 the person died of natural causes. The person’s identity has not been released.

