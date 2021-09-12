Business Break
Explosion at Georgia apartment complex collapses part of building

Multiple people are reportedly injured and possibly trapped.
Multiple people are reportedly injured and possibly trapped.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — An explosion collapsed part of a building at an apartment complex in suburban Atlanta.

The Dunwoody Police Department wrote on social media that they received a report of an explosion at Arrive Apartments shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Photos from the scene show part of a building collapsed into heaps.

Police said the cause of the explosion is under investigation.

They did not immediately release any information about injuries.

Eboni Thornton told WSB-TV that she heard a loud noise and then saw the leasing office was collapsed on the left side.

Thornton said she saw a couple people limping and bleeding and being carried out of the rubble.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

