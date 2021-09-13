1 dead following boating crash on Lake Harding

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - One man is dead following a fatal boating crash on Lake Harding in Lee County this morning.

A 58-year-old Valley man was fatally injured when the fishing boat he was operating collided with another fishing boat in Halawakee Creek off of the Lee County Road 368 at around 6:20 am.

Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office also responded and assisted with the investigation.

The victim’s identity is pending notification of next of kin.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division is investigating the crash. Stay with News Leader 9 for the latest updates.

