Civic Center damage trial against DA Mark Jones underway in Columbus

By James Giles and Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A high profile trial is underway in Columbus. The self proclaimed ‘Peoples’ DA’ is in hot water for a campaign music video during last years District Attorney’s election race.

Jury selection started this morning at the Columbus Civic Center for District Attorney Mark Jones.

Court officials weeded out 12 jurors and two alternates out of a 57 juror pool.

The DA’s charges include damage to property and interference with government property following a campaign music video he made where he reportedly damaged he Civic Center’s parking lot by leaving tire marks after spinning tires or doing donuts.

On September 3, Jones went to court to file a motion to dismiss the charges. The judge denied the motion.

The prosecution’s powerful opening statement said “No one is above the law.”

“He was a party to their conduct, and he knew exactly what they were going to do and what he expected of them,” said prosecutor Brian Patterson.

The defense argued that the District Attorney has enemies from his campaign race.

“Mark is somebody who will speak out, and he will say things and it riles some feathers. You can see and you can tell he has made enemies as he was running for DA”, said defense attorney Chris Breault.

Also standing trial with District Attorney Mark Jones is one of the four co-defendants in the original indictment for this particular case.

The other three agreed to take plea deals on the 3rd of this month, where Jones attorney filed a motion to have the charges against him dropped.

Jurors are expected back in the courtroom tomorrow morning at 8:30 a.m.

