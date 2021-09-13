Columbus police chief speaks on recent shootings, efforts to combat violent crime

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon stopped by the WTVM studios Monday afternoon to talk about recent shootings and police efforts to combat violent crime.

The police chief says the department has had some success in making arrests from people calling in to give tips.

He encourages individuals to resolve situations in a peaceful manner, without conflict, and without gunfire.

Anyone with information on any incidents or cases is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3400.

Chief Freddie Blackmon joins Barbara Gauthier every other Monday on News Leader 9 at 5:30.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.