Columbus police investigate car crash near South Lumpkin Rd. with gunshot victim as passenger

Columbus police are investigating a two-vehicle crash near South Lumpkin Road.
Columbus police are investigating a two-vehicle crash near South Lumpkin Road.(AP)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a two-vehicle crash near South Lumpkin Road.

Columbus Police Sergeant Aaron Evrard says a private vehicle was taking a gunshot victim to the hospital from Avalon Drive and South Lumpkin Road when that vehicle collided with another vehicle.

The two vehicles involved were a black Cadillac SUV and a white Kia Sorento.

Police do not know which car the gunshot victim was riding in.

It’s unknown what caused the crash and if anyone was injured from the crash.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more details.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

