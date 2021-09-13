Columbus police investigate car crash near South Lumpkin Rd. with gunshot victim as passenger

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a two-vehicle crash near South Lumpkin Road.

Columbus Police Sergeant Aaron Evrard says a private vehicle was taking a gunshot victim to the hospital from Avalon Drive and South Lumpkin Road when that vehicle collided with another vehicle.

The two vehicles involved were a black Cadillac SUV and a white Kia Sorento.

Police do not know which car the gunshot victim was riding in.

It’s unknown what caused the crash and if anyone was injured from the crash.

