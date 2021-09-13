COVD-19 booster shots could be available soon, Columbus health official says

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - COVID-19 booster shots may soon be available as the White House’s September 20 start date for those shots to be administered quickly approaches.

“This third shot will go out to everyone who’s gotten the first two in the series of either the Pfizer or the Moderna,” said Pam Kirkland, West Central Health District.

As COVID cases continuously rise across the nation, Kirkland says everyone may soon be able to receive a third COVID shot.

”To my understanding, the way it’s going to push out is - the people who are most at risk, which will be the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, will be getting those first,” Kirkland said.

While both vaccines are waiting for FDA approval to be administered as a third shot, White House officials say those booster shots could be available to the public within a week.

Two Alabamians, who are both vaccinated, say they’re slightly concerned about having to get yet another COVID shot.

“I’m not very excited about it but I’ll do it in order to stay healthy and well,” said Brigitce Gross of Smiths Station.

“For us, my family, we got the first two shots and we waited,” said Anthony Johnson of Phenix City. “I talked to a few friends, family that had gotten it before we did. So, now we’re going to see about the booster the same way.”

While she understands the concern about getting the third COVID shot, Kirkland says getting that additional shot is necessary as there’s an increase in variants of the virus.

”It will provide extra immunity on some of these variants that we’re seeing that seem to be incredibly easy to transmit and are causing a lot of hospitalizations right now,” she explained.

Once those third shots are available:

“They should be able to get that third dose at any place that they have gotten either of the two vaccines already. They’ll need to have their vaccine card so they can verify that that is their third dose and it needs to be eight months after their second dose,” Kirkland continued.

Pamela Kirkland says, right now, the only people who are able to get their third COVID shot are people age 12 and up who may be undergoing cancer treatment or have received an organ transplant.

Click here to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.

