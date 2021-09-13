Business Break
Advertisement

Harris County Cattleman Association to host 32nd annual rodeo

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County Cattleman Association is hosting its 32nd annul Professional Rodeo.

This event is set to take place September 17 and 18. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the rodeo will begin at 8 p.m.

There will be concession food and fun for the entire family!

The rodeo will be located at the Mike Tracy Arena - 9829 GA-116 in Hamilton.

Admission is $15 for adults and $8 for children.

