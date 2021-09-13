Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

‘I believe it is a choice’: Chambers Co. Schools superintendent on COVID-19 vaccinations

((Source: Chambers County School District))
By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WTVM) - Chambers County School District Superintendent Casey Chambley says COVID-19 vaccinations should not be required among students and staffers.

In a post on the system’s Facebook page, the superintendent says he will not be recommending the district to require students to be vaccinated.

“At this time, I believe it is a choice that should be made by parents,” Chambley said.

He added that he took the vaccine and encourages employees to do so, too. However, he says the decision should be made by them.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No foul play suspected after body found in Columbus
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
COVID cases decline in Muscogee County schools
(Source: Raycom Media)
Temporary closures planned for three Auburn roads
FILE - This frame grab from video shows al-Qaida's leader Ayman al-Zawahri at an unknown...
Al-Qaida chief appears in video marking 9/11 anniversary

Latest News

Auburn City Schools see decrease in COVID cases
COVID cases decline in Muscogee County schools
National Infantry Museum honors Gold Star families
No foul play suspected after body found in Columbus