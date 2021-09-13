‘I believe it is a choice’: Chambers Co. Schools superintendent on COVID-19 vaccinations

LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WTVM) - Chambers County School District Superintendent Casey Chambley says COVID-19 vaccinations should not be required among students and staffers.

In a post on the system’s Facebook page, the superintendent says he will not be recommending the district to require students to be vaccinated.

“At this time, I believe it is a choice that should be made by parents,” Chambley said.

He added that he took the vaccine and encourages employees to do so, too. However, he says the decision should be made by them.

