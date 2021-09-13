Business Break
Local church weighs in on increased violence in the Chattahoochee valley

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As the violence across the Fountain City seems to be on the increase, local leaders say enough is enough and want something to be done.

As a result of the record number of homicides, Columbus residents are once again calling for peace.

One local pastor says the religious community needs to step up and offer solutions to many of the latest crimes involving African Americans.

“We like to come together whenever there is a white policeman or any law enforcement who shoots and kills a person of color but we need to be just as outraged...just as incensed...just as angry when it’s a Black on Black issue,” said Reverend Marcus Gibson with Greater Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

Reverend Marcus Gibson is calling on the religious community to step up and help curb the violence.

He is also calling on the community to talk through any disagreements instead of always resorting to violence.

