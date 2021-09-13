Business Break
National Truck Driver Appreciation Week honors country’s 3.6 million truckers

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is a week to honor and thank professional truck drivers for their hard work and commitment.
By Bethany Davis
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is a week to honor and thank professional truck drivers for their hard work and commitment.

Truck drivers support nearly everything we do every day, delivering everything we need from fuel to food to emergency supplies and vaccines. Over the last year and a half, truck drivers have been even more crucial to moving America forward, providing support through the pandemic and aid to hurricane victims.

This year, the appreciation will take place from September 12-18.

A few facts about truck drivers in the United States:

  • The average trucker will drive over 100,000 road miles per year. That works out to nearly 40 trips across the United States.
  • Truckers deliver about 10 billion tons of freight, or about 70 percent of all the freight moved in the U.S.
  • The trucking industry is made up of 3.6 million men and women. About 6% of the nation’s truck drivers are women.

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week was founded by the American Trucking Association in 1998.

