One person dead after shooting on Calhoun Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting in Columbus that left one person dead.

The incident happened in the 3900 block of Calhoun Drive in Columbus on early Monday morning, September 13.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, one person is dead. This person’s identification will not be released until their next of kin is identified.

It is unknown a suspect has been arrested.

This is Columbus’ 51st homicide in 2021.

