Police investigate shooting on Mason Dr. after one person shot
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.
According to Columbus Police Sergeant Aaron Evrard, the shooting happened on Monday, September 13, on Mason Drive in Columbus at approximately 1:30 p.m.
The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.
Stay with News Leader 9 as we work to gather more details.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.