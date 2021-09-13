Police investigate shooting on Mason Dr. after one person shot

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

According to Columbus Police Sergeant Aaron Evrard, the shooting happened on Monday, September 13, on Mason Drive in Columbus at approximately 1:30 p.m.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

