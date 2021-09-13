St. Francis-Emory Healthcare partners with Ga. Dept. of Health to provide September vaccine clinics

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The West Central Health District of the Georgia Department of Health and St. Francis-Emory Healthcare are partnering to offer the COVID-19 vaccine on campus in September.

Residents in the Chattahoochee Valley can receive the vaccine from the comfort of their car due to the West Central Health District’s mobile unit.

The mobile vaccine unit’s dates are listed below:

September 17: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

September 21: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

September 24: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Residents get the choice of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. First vaccination doses are also available on the dates in September. The second vaccination will be available through the Georgia Department of Public Health - and to schedule the second dose, click HERE.

For more information, click HERE.

