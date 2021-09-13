Stagnant Weather Pattern Back Again

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a few showers and storms dotting the map on Tuesday afternoon and evening, the coverage of rain will pick back up through the middle and end of the week, and into the weekend. The coverage will fall anywhere between 30-60% on any given day with highs back in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s. There may be a few 90s for the places that don’t see as much rain and end up seeing more sunshine. The weather won’t change very much heading into early next week either - a 30-40% coverage of showers and storms with that mugginess sticking around. In the Gulf, Tropical Storm Nicholas will make landfall soon along the Texas coast, and it’s slow movement will bring more flooding concerns to parts of Texas and Louisiana. The majority of this heavy rain will stay to our west, but the mugginess isn’t going away anytime soon.

