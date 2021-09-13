Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Stagnant Weather Pattern Back Again

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a few showers and storms dotting the map on Tuesday afternoon and evening, the coverage of rain will pick back up through the middle and end of the week, and into the weekend. The coverage will fall anywhere between 30-60% on any given day with highs back in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s. There may be a few 90s for the places that don’t see as much rain and end up seeing more sunshine. The weather won’t change very much heading into early next week either - a 30-40% coverage of showers and storms with that mugginess sticking around. In the Gulf, Tropical Storm Nicholas will make landfall soon along the Texas coast, and it’s slow movement will bring more flooding concerns to parts of Texas and Louisiana. The majority of this heavy rain will stay to our west, but the mugginess isn’t going away anytime soon.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No foul play suspected after body found in Columbus
A police car.
UPDATE: Man ID’d in fatal shooting on Calhoun Dr. in Columbus
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
COVID cases decline in Muscogee County schools
(Source: Raycom Media)
Temporary closures planned for three Auburn roads

Latest News

Your Next 9 Days on 9
A Typical September Forecast for the Work Week
Hickory Farms shooting
Increasing Rain Chances This Week
Meteorologist Anna Sims
Hint of Fall-Like Weather Coming to an End
Playground forecast
Another Pleasant Sunday Underway