A Typical September Forecast for the Work Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we kick off the work week, we return to a more typical end of summer forecast across the Chattahoochee Valley. Muggy air slowly starts to return as we head into the week and will be here in full force by midweek. Highs are in the mid-to-upper 80s as we get into a more persistent September forecast across the region. Intervals of sun with intervals of clouds will be the main story for the skies as we move into the coming days, and as we head into Wednesday we will bump up the rain coverage for the rest of the week. This is our last full week of summer, and the forecast reflects that - highs in the 80s, muggy conditions, and pop up thunderstorms in the afternoon and evenings. Tropical Storm Nicholas remains off the coast of Texas and will usher in deep tropical moisture to the area by the middle of the week, and we are tracking a tropical wave moving off of the coast of Africa that we will have to watch over the next week or so.

