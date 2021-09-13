Uptown fountains go gold for childhood cancer awareness

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Have you noticed the gold fountains in Uptown? They’re gold in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month!

Childhood Cancer Awareness Month is recognized every September by childhood cancer organizations around the world.

With a goal to increase awareness and raise funds for those affected by childhood cancer, the American Childhood Cancer Organization encourages everyone to Go Gold® during September in honor and in memory of kids with cancer!

