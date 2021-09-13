Voice of the Tigers discusses Penn State game

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - This weekend, #22 Auburn travels to State College, PA for a showdown with #10 Penn State. Andy Burcham, in his third season as Voice of the Tigers, provided his thoughts on the biggest game of the weekend.

“I do think there are a lot of Auburn fans going on this trip. I’ve talked to a number of my friends that are going to be making the trip up there. I think they’re looking forward to it. It’s a new experience. We all enjoy the travel now that some of the COVID protocol has relaxed,” said Burcham.

You can watch the game at 7:30 ET this Saturday on WTVM.

