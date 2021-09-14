Columbus City Council approves motion for first allocation of American Rescue Plan
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus City Council approves the motion of the first allocation of the American Rescue Plan Funds for $39.2 million.
CCG is asking for the public’s input on a list of priorities they’ve come up with for the funding to go toward.
These include: automation of garbage collection, six ambulances to be purchased, community safe guard programs including CURE Violence, Summer Youth and youth development programs and cameras, and more.
