Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus City Council approves motion for first allocation of American Rescue Plan

American Rescue Plan
American Rescue Plan(American Rescue Plan, USDA)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus City Council approves the motion of the first allocation of the American Rescue Plan Funds for $39.2 million.

CCG is asking for the public’s input on a list of priorities they’ve come up with for the funding to go toward.

These include: automation of garbage collection, six ambulances to be purchased, community safe guard programs including CURE Violence, Summer Youth and youth development programs and cameras, and more.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police car.
UPDATE: Man ID’d in fatal shooting on Calhoun Dr. in Columbus
Police investigate shooting on Mason Dr. after one person shot
Columbus police are investigating a two-vehicle crash near South Lumpkin Road.
Columbus police investigate car crash near South Lumpkin Rd. with gunshot victim as passenger
Sergeant Bobby Williams, a 30-year veteran with the Muscogee County Sherriff’s Office, died of...
Muscogee County deputy dies after battle with COVID-19
UPDATE: Victim ID’d in fatal boating crash on Lake Harding

Latest News

I-85 southbound near Shorter, tractor-trailer fire.
18-wheeler fire forces lane closures on I-85 SB in Macon County
‘I did not do what they say I did’: District Attorney Mark Jones released from Muscogee County...
Day Two: District Attorney Mark Jones on trial after damage in Columbus Civic Center parking lot after campaign video
Sheriff Jay Jones: Heightened awareness at Smiths Station High School after threat made to school
Sheriff Jay Jones: Heightened awareness at Smiths Station High School after threat made to school
Riley Green is coming bringing his country flair to Columbus in 2022!
Riley Green to perform at Columbus Civic Center in 2022