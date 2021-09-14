Columbus police searching for missing 17-year-old, last seen near Kendrick High School
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing boy.
Tyreik Jamal Sweeting was last seen September 14 in the area of Kendrick High School.
Sweeting was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jean pants, with a blue jean sleeveless jacket. Sweeting has black dreads with the sides shaved.
Anyone with information should contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-225-4343.
