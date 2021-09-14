Columbus records 51 murders; crime prevention organizations seek to end violence

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More gunfire erupted in the Fountain City early Monday morning, but this incident turned fatal. Columbus has now surpassed 50 murders for 2021, a record high.

27-year-old Jamar Pipken is the 51st person to be killed at the hands of gun violence in Columbus. The shooting took place on Calhoun Drive in south Columbus.

Calhoun Drive residents were scared out of their sleep from the sound of fatal gunshots around 6 a.m. Monday.

“Every morning you wake up somebody is dead or shot,” said Derek Chambers.

As murders continue to increase every week, local crime prevention organizations are trying to find ways to stop the violence.

“Almost a million dollars is being put into community organizations to prevent crime and, frankly, it’s not working,” said Theresa El-Amim, founder of Southern Anti Racist Network.

El-Amim is among the crime prevention organizations that received thousands of dollars to help prevent crime.

“So, the only way you’re going to change things over the long-haul is you’ve got to address poverty,” she expressed.

El-Amin says she is trying to encourage all crime prevention programs to work together to tackle the root issue and Columbus police are also working to combat the problem starting with fifth graders.

“We do have another program, the D.A.R.E. Program, and it teaches the youth about making safe and responsible decisions,” said Sergeant Angela Florence, Columbus Police Department.

The D.A.R.E. Program is not they are working to solve this murder problem.

“We have the Columbus against drugs and they actually do campouts in different neighborhoods of high crime or high drugs.”

Columbus Police Crime Prevention Sergeant Angela Florence says their unit also helps people in communities with a lot of crime and violence from neighborhood watch groups or assist them in ways to make their neighborhood safer.

