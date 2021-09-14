Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Day Two: District Attorney Mark Jones on trial after damage in Columbus Civic Center parking lot after campaign video

‘I did not do what they say I did’: District Attorney Mark Jones released from Muscogee County...
‘I did not do what they say I did’: District Attorney Mark Jones released from Muscogee County Jail(WRDW)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tuesday marks day two of District Attorney Mark Jones’ trial in reference to damage to the Columbus Civic Center parking lot after his campaign music video.

Day two began with witnesses speaking on the damage in the civic center parking lot. The state called its first witness, Agent Torrie McNeese with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. McNeese works in the Perry office of the GBI.

“I think the parking lot was damaged. I don’t know if I would say severely damaged,” said McNeese. “There were some places in the asphalt that were no longer smooth if that makes sense.”

The State Attorney General’s Office requested the GBI in Perry to investigate the case so Muscogee County couldn’t be involved through connection. McNeese says it’s not typical for offices outside of other counties to investigate.

The state also brought in Columbus Police Department Sergeant Joshua Bailey and Columbus Civic Center Operations Manager Brian Griffin.

In May 2020, Jones hosted a campaign music video in the Columbus Civic Center parking lot. However the next day, Columbus police claimed that there was thousands of dollars worth of damage after citizens participating in Jones’ campaign music video did “donuts” with a vehicle in the civic center parking lot.

Jones and four other citizens are being charged in relation to a campaign music video that he released on social media.

Mark Jones turned himself in after warrants were issued for his arrest following the incident at the Columbus Civic Center.

The DA’s charges include damage to property and interference with government property following a campaign music video he made where he reportedly damaged he Civic Center’s parking lot by leaving tire marks after spinning tires or doing donuts.

On September 3, Jones went to court to file a motion to dismiss the charges. The judge denied the motion.

September 13 began trial for District Attorney Mark Jones. The prosecution’s powerful opening statement said “No one is above the law.”

Stay with News Leader 9 as we have updates through the trial.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police car.
UPDATE: Man ID’d in fatal shooting on Calhoun Dr. in Columbus
Police investigate shooting on Mason Dr. after one person shot
Columbus police are investigating a two-vehicle crash near South Lumpkin Road.
Columbus police investigate car crash near South Lumpkin Rd. with gunshot victim as passenger
Sergeant Bobby Williams, a 30-year veteran with the Muscogee County Sherriff’s Office, died of...
Muscogee County deputy dies after battle with COVID-19
UPDATE: Victim ID’d in fatal boating crash on Lake Harding

Latest News

I-85 southbound near Shorter, tractor-trailer fire.
18-wheeler fire forces lane closures on I-85 SB in Macon County
American Rescue Plan
Columbus City Council approves motion for first allocation of American Rescue Plan
Sheriff Jay Jones: Heightened awareness at Smiths Station High School after threat made to school
Sheriff Jay Jones: Heightened awareness at Smiths Station High School after threat made to school
Riley Green is coming bringing his country flair to Columbus in 2022!
Riley Green to perform at Columbus Civic Center in 2022