Free COVID-19 vaccination event held at Columbus Airport

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several people were able to get a COVID-19 vaccination at the Columbus Airport today. The airport partnered with the Columbus Department of Health to provide the free vaccinations.

People could choose between the Pfizer or one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccines. Airport Director Amber Clark says the location was essential to getting shots in arms today.

“We thought this was important to offer this to our travels who are passing thought and our tenants and our local community we feel like this is a good central location for people to come and take advantage of the vaccine while it’s still here,” said Clark.

The staff that was there today gave people a brief explainer of each vaccine before administering them.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.