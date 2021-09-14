Business Break
Georgia Power names Doug Jenkins vice president of West Region
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Power’s Board of Directors elected Doug Jenkins as vice president for the company’s West Region, which includes 40 counties including Columbus.

In this role, he will lead external activities for 415,000 customers in a 40-county area that includes Columbus, Macon and Rome. He will also provide leadership and support for power delivery, customer service, sales and community and economic development efforts in the region.

“Doug’s thirty plus years of experience in regional external affairs, customer service, and operations make him well qualified to lead our efforts to safely deliver reliable energy, innovative solutions and superior customer value,” said Bentina Terry, senior vice president of Region External Affairs and Community Engagement for Georgia Power.

He will be headquartered in Columbus as he begins his new role.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a Master of Business Administration from Georgia State University.

Jenkins is also a certified energy manager, a certified engineer-in-training and a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

