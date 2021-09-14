Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Florida K-9s shot in confrontations between deputies and carjacking suspect

By Travis Leder
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTONA, Fla. (Gray News) - Two K-9s are recovering after shootings between law enforcement and an armed carjacking suspect that was captured on a deputy’s body camera, officials said.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, 21-year-old Shedrick Singleton Jr., injured the dogs in separate shootings about two hours apart early Saturday morning.

Deputies started their search for Singleton after a Lyft driver reported a carjacking late Friday night. They found the vehicle just after midnight Saturday and tried to stop a suspect, who ran into the woods.

The sheriff’s office said Singleton shot the first K-9, Ax, during the initial pursuit. Ax ran out of the wooded area with a gunshot wound to the face.

Deputies spotted Singleton leaving the wood line about 90 minutes later, and they exchanged gunfire with the suspect. This is when K-9 Endo suffered injuries to his paw and chin.

Singleton was shot during the second confrontation, and he suffered life-threatening injuries. He faces charges of armed carjacking and use of a deadly weapon against a police K-9.

“There is no doubt that K-9 Ax and K-9 Endo took bullets that were meant for my deputies,” Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. “If the deputies would have gone into the woods, the first person to come in contact with Singleton, without a doubt, would have been shot.”

The sheriff’s office released a video on Facebook showing the moment where one of the K-9s was shot. The deputy rushed the dog to a veterinary hospital right after the shooting.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police car.
UPDATE: Man ID’d in fatal shooting on Calhoun Dr. in Columbus
Police investigate shooting on Mason Dr. after one person shot
Columbus police are investigating a two-vehicle crash near South Lumpkin Road.
Columbus police investigate car crash near South Lumpkin Rd. with gunshot victim as passenger
Sergeant Bobby Williams, a 30-year veteran with the Muscogee County Sherriff’s Office, died of...
Muscogee County deputy dies after battle with COVID-19
UPDATE: Victim ID’d in fatal boating crash on Lake Harding

Latest News

California Gov. Gavin Newsom equated the recall vote with Trumpism in remarks Monday.
Stay or go? Californians to decide fate of Gov. Gavin Newsom
FILE - In this June 29, 2021, file photo people ride their bikes past a homeless encampment set...
Census: Relief programs staved off hardship in COVID crash
The young driver eventually drove into oncoming traffic, hitting another vehicle head-on.
WATCH: 12-year-old driver leads officers on a pursuit in stolen SUV
A federal judge temporarily blocked the state of New York on Tuesday from forcing medical...
Judge blocks medical worker vaccine mandate in NY state
The young driver eventually drove into oncoming traffic, hitting another vehicle head-on.
RAW: 12-year-old leads deputies on pursuit