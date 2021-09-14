Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Harris County School District releases 7th weekly COVID report of 2021-2022 school year

Harris County School District releases 7th weekly COVID report of 2021-2022 school year
Harris County School District releases 7th weekly COVID report of 2021-2022 school year(Source: Harris County School District)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District is releasing its seventh weekly COVID-19 report for the 2021-2022 school year.

The current data ranges from Tuesday, September 7, through Monday, September 13.

Out of 5,500 students, there are 34 active COVID cases, and 191 close contact cases.

Out of 787 employees with the Harris Co. School District, there are three active COVID cases and one close contact case.

Students and their families are asked to be proactive with safety protocols including wearing masks, social distancing, good hand hygiene, and monitoring for symptoms.

For more information, visit www.harris.k12.ga.us or call 706-628-4206.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police car.
UPDATE: Man ID’d in fatal shooting on Calhoun Dr. in Columbus
Police investigate shooting on Mason Dr. after one person shot
Columbus police are investigating a two-vehicle crash near South Lumpkin Road.
Columbus police investigate car crash near South Lumpkin Rd. with gunshot victim as passenger
Sergeant Bobby Williams, a 30-year veteran with the Muscogee County Sherriff’s Office, died of...
Muscogee County deputy dies after battle with COVID-19
UPDATE: Victim ID’d in fatal boating crash on Lake Harding

Latest News

I-85 southbound near Shorter, tractor-trailer fire.
I-85 fully reopens hours after early morning 18-wheeler fire in Macon County
One of Columbus’ favorite chefs has been selected to participate in the first ever Georgia...
Local chef selected to participate in first ever Georgia Peanuts Restaurant Week
Governor Kay Ivey
Gov. Ivey responds after campaign Facebook page is banned
The crest of the United States Department of Justice is seen at their headquarters in...
DOJ to probe GA prison conditions