Harris County School District releases 7th weekly COVID report of 2021-2022 school year

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District is releasing its seventh weekly COVID-19 report for the 2021-2022 school year.

The current data ranges from Tuesday, September 7, through Monday, September 13.

Out of 5,500 students, there are 34 active COVID cases, and 191 close contact cases.

Out of 787 employees with the Harris Co. School District, there are three active COVID cases and one close contact case.

Students and their families are asked to be proactive with safety protocols including wearing masks, social distancing, good hand hygiene, and monitoring for symptoms.

For more information, visit www.harris.k12.ga.us or call 706-628-4206.

