Job fair to be held at Tri-City Latino Festival in Columbus

Job fair
Job fair(Source: Columbus Civic Center)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A job fair site will be available at this year’s Tri-City Latino Festival in Columbus.

The job fair will be located inside the Columbus Civic Center Hospitality Suite on September 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Tri-City Latino Festival will take place the same day at the Columbus Civic Center from 12 p.m to 9 p.m.

For more information on the job fair or the Tri-City Latino Festival, visit here.

