Lanes blocked after crash, vehicle fire on I-85 SB near Shorter

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer has caused southbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Macon County to be close.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the tractor-trailer crashed and caught on fire, causing the southbound lanes near Shorter to close. Currently, the left lane has been reopened.

Early morning Fire causes shutdown during morning rush hour on I-85 southbound near mile marker 20.5. Posted by Shorter Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Macon County EMA Frank Lee says there are major delays in the area. Motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

ALEA is investigating the crash and says it will provide additional updates on road closures.

