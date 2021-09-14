Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Lanes blocked after crash, vehicle fire on I-85 SB near Shorter

I-85 southbound near Shorter, tractor-trailer fire.
I-85 southbound near Shorter, tractor-trailer fire.((Source: Shorter VFD))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer has caused southbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Macon County to be close.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the tractor-trailer crashed and caught on fire, causing the southbound lanes near Shorter to close. Currently, the left lane has been reopened.

Early morning Fire causes shutdown during morning rush hour on I-85 southbound near mile marker 20.5.

Posted by Shorter Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Macon County EMA Frank Lee says there are major delays in the area. Motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

ALEA is investigating the crash and says it will provide additional updates on road closures.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police car.
UPDATE: Man ID’d in fatal shooting on Calhoun Dr. in Columbus
Police investigate shooting on Mason Dr. after one person shot
Columbus police are investigating a two-vehicle crash near South Lumpkin Road.
Columbus police investigate car crash near South Lumpkin Rd. with gunshot victim as passenger
No foul play suspected after body found in Columbus
Sergeant Bobby Williams, a 30-year veteran with the Muscogee County Sherriff’s Office, died of...
Muscogee County deputy dies after battle with COVID-19

Latest News

(Source: Raycom Media)
Temporary closures planned for three Auburn roads
TRAFFIC ALERT: Single-vehicle crash at River Road roundabout in Columbus
TRAFFIC ALERT: Single-vehicle crash at River Road roundabout in Columbus
Several roads in Phenix City to temporarily close for repair
Several roads in Phenix City to temporarily close for repair
Police lights.
UPDATE: Victim ID’d in fatal crash on Hwy. 80 in Russell Co.
Victory Dr. in Columbus reopens after fatal crash