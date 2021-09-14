Business Break
Lee County court security officer dies after battle with COVID

Freddie Rowell, 77, was known for his infectious smile.
Freddie Rowell, 77, was known for his infectious smile.(Source: Lee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County court security officer with the Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office died on Tuesday morning from COVID.

77-year-old Freddie Rowell started at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in 2010, retiring in August of 2020.

According to Lee Co. Sheriff Jay Jones, Rowell was a reserve deputy before going full time as a court security officer.

Rowell was in the hospital battling COVID for weeks.

Freddie Rowell, 77, was known for his infectious smile.
Freddie Rowell, 77, was known for his infectious smile.(Source: Lee Co. Sheriff's Office)

Rowell leaves behind a wife.

Sheriff Jones says Freddie was a great man who was always smiling.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

