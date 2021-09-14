Local chef selected to participate in first ever Georgia Peanuts Restaurant Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One of Columbus’ favorite chefs has been selected to participate in the first ever Georgia Peanuts Restaurant Week.

Chef Jamie Keating, of Epic Restaurant in Columbus, will be among 12 chefs from around the state celebrating Georgia Peanuts Restaurant Week.

The event will take place from October 4 through 11.

Each chef will create peanut-inspired dishes with ingredients that could include raw or roasted peanuts, peanut oil or peanut flour.

And we know Chef Keating will not disappoint. He has created several special dishes including Foie Gras and Peanut Butter on Brioche, Arugula & Charred Endive Salad with a Peanut Vinaigrette, Peanut-Urfa Dusted Pork Loin and even a signature cocktail.

The peanut is one of Georgia’s most important crops.

For more information on Georgia Peanuts visit www.gapeanuts.com.

