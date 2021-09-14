Muggy Conditions Surging into the Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Deep tropical moisture on the outside of Tropical Storm Nicholas will surge into the Chattahoochee Valley today. We will see mainly overcast skies this afternoon with highs in the upper-80s and just a few isolated showers in the late evening hours. Our best shot at rain or storms moves through tomorrow with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening, a few of which could be a bit robust. Highs drop to the mid-80s tomorrow and stay there through the end of the week. We will get into a more persistent forecast after tomorrow with highs in the mid-80s, lows in the 70s, and a shot at some afternoon thunderstorms through the end of the forecast period.

