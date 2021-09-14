Muscogee County deputy dies after battle with COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Sergeant Bobby Williams, a 30-year veteran with the sheriff’s office, died of COVID-19 Monday morning, Sheriff Greg Countryman confirmed to News Leader 9.

The sheriff says Williams had been hospitalized, battling the virus for about a month at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

At least 17 other Georgia law enforcement officers have died of COVID-19 this year, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page website.

The sheriff and Sherman’s family are asking for everyone’s prayers.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced yet.

