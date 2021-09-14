Business Break
Muscogee County deputy dies after battle with COVID-19

Sergeant Bobby Williams, a 30-year veteran with the Muscogee County Sherriff’s Office, died of COVID-19 Monday morning, Sheriff Greg Countryman said.(Source: Sheriff Greg Countryman)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Sergeant Bobby Williams, a 30-year veteran with the sheriff’s office, died of COVID-19 Monday morning, Sheriff Greg Countryman confirmed to News Leader 9.

The sheriff says Williams had been hospitalized, battling the virus for about a month at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

At least 17 other Georgia law enforcement officers have died of COVID-19 this year, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page website.

The sheriff and Sherman’s family are asking for everyone’s prayers.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced yet.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

